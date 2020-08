IPL 2020: Assam cricketers selected as Net Bowlers

GUWAHATI: Four Assam cricketers have been selected as net bowlers for Indian Premiere League(IPL) 2020.

Jitumoni Kalita from Lakhimpur, Rahul Singh from Silchar and Mrinmoy Dutta from Nagaon have been selected for Rajasthan Royals team. On the other hand, Mukhtar Hussain from Dibrugarh has been selected for Hyderabad Sunrisers team.

The tournament will begin from 19th September at the United Arab Emirates(UAE).